Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity - Festive Fun

The HHCC team are thrilled to kick off the Christmas season with our annual Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market, returning on Sunday 24 November 2024, from 10am – 3pm at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club (HG2 7JA).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us for live music, merry donkeys, the HHCC Elf Hunt and Father Christmas in his Grotto. Enjoy hand selected stalls and a variety of food vendors. Early Bird tickets are £3 for adults, £1.50 for children and free for under threes. Secure your tickets via our website – www.hhcc.co.uk

Additionally, HHCC Letters from Father Christmas are back! Complete our online booking form to request a personalised letter, which includes a North Pole Official certificate and activity sheets. Entries close on Sunday 8 December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Harrogate District Hospital (HDH) Christmas Tree Light Switch On takes place on Thursday 28 November 2024. This event welcomes St. Robert’s Catholic Primary School, who will perform festive carols and switch on the Christmas lights at the front of HDH. If you're passing by, please don’t hesitate to stop and enjoy the festive carols!

Festive Donkeys

During the festive season, many feel a sense of empathy towards those who visit the hospital, whether as patients, service users, or dedicated colleagues. If you're considering making a gift in kind donation, please contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team (contact details below). Our team will guide you on how to make a meaningful impact and inform you about suitable items for donation.

On Tuesday 10 December 2024, visit the HHCC Charity Hut on Cambridge Street at the Harrogate Christmas Fayre to learn more about our initiatives.

Thanks to a generous donation from the local Vinyl Sessions group, which supports HHCC, Father Christmas will make a special appearance on Tuesday 17 December 2024 for the Children and Young People staying in the hospital this festive season. He will visit Woodlands Ward and the Special Care Baby Unit, bringing joy straight from the North Pole!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support HHCC by visiting our website or contacting our Charity and Volunteer team at 01423 557408 or [email protected]. Stay updated on our initiatives, including our exciting Winter Raffle, featuring a £500 Weekend Stay & Spa package for two at Rockliffe Hall. We look forward to sharing our journey with you!