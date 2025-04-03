Harrogate homelessness charity’s lunch club receives four-figure Banks Group grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate charity that provides long-term support for people affected by homelessness has received a four-figure boost from developer the Banks Group.

Lifeline Harrogate operates seven three-bedroom properties around the town in which people who are homeless or vulnerably housed, often through being victims of abuse, can get the shelter and support they need to find positive ways forward.

Accommodation is open ended, with the average stay being around a year, but Lifeline is always working to address each person’s barriers towards them being able to live independently in the community.

(left) Lifeline Harrogate's CEO Carl Good and (right) fundraising manager Ruth Skaife-Clarke with Kate Culverhouse of the Banks Group

The £2,000 Banks Group grant has covered the cost for the coming year of Lifeline Harrogate’s fortnightly lunch club, at which current and former residents, staff and volunteers spend time together over a hot, home-cooked meal.

Founded in 2013 by Carl and Georgie Good, Lifeline Harrogate has provided over 47,000 nights of accommodation over the last 12 years, with over 140 men and women being housed through that period.

The charity takes a holistic view to tackling homelessness and works to address the root causes of the situations that its residents are facing, including by accessing additional support and services where required and making aftercare services available for tenants who have been able to move on.

Almost 90 per cent of its residents have left us with a positive move-on option, with two former service users coming back to work for the charity in order to share their experiences and knowledge with the current residents of its homes.

Ruth Skaife-Clarke, fundraising manager at Lifeline Harrogate, says: “Rates of homelessness have risen significantly over the time that our charity has been working and Harrogate has been far from immune from this rise, with demand for our support always high and our homes almost always fully occupied.

"Lifeline Harrogate has been able to meet the need that people affected by homelessness have for a base from which they can start to begin rebuilding their lives and a support network that can enable them to make a successful transition back to independence at their own pace.

“Our lunch club plays a key part in building this network and helps residents build relationships with their peers and our volunteers, through which they can build up their self-confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

“Knowing that the cost of delivering it for the coming year are covered by this grant is a real bonus for us, as there are always lots of costs for us to cover and always lots of fundraising work to undertake, and we’re really grateful to Banks for their support.

“We have lots of positive stories to tell about former residents who are now living happily and independently in their own accommodation and our team is committed to continuing to increase this number.”

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: "Lifeline Harrogate provides an absolutely invaluable service for people in some very difficult circumstances which any of us might one day find ourselves facing.

“It’s been great to hear all about the difference they’ve made to so many local people’s lives over the last 11 years and we’re very happy to be contributing to their excellent work.”

The Banks Group’s community funds are independently managed by Point North. Anyone from a community close to a Banks Group project who is interested in applying for funding from the Banks Community Fund should contact the company via its website enquiry form ( www.banksgroup.co.uk/contact-us/) to find out if their group or project is eligible.