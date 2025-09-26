Harrogate guide dog owner backs calls for Government to give councils powers to tackle dangerous pavement parking

A Harrogate guide dog owner is calling for tougher action on pavement parking, as new research from Guide Dogs reveals councillors across the UK, including Yorkshire, overwhelmingly support stronger powers to tackle the problem.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim, 66, is vision impaired. She first got a guide dog while living in Ireland and later returned to the UK to live in Harrogate.

“Life with a guide dog has been life-changing — but moving back to Yorkshire has brought some unexpected challenges, especially around pavement parking,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On most of the routes I use with my guide dog, we regularly encounter cars parked on the pavement,” she adds.

Guide dog owner Kim with guide dog Jango

“More often than not, there’s not enough room to pass safely, and we’re forced to step into the road. These aren’t quiet side streets either — sometimes we’re talking about busy roads with fast-moving traffic.”

Kim says the stress of having to make constant safety judgments while navigating with no vision can be exhausting.

“My guide dog will stop when there’s an obstruction, but because I have no vision, I have to feel around to understand what’s in the way,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I realise it’s a car, I then have to decide whether it’s safe to step out into the road or try to squeeze past. That constant decision-making is mentally draining.”

Guide dog Jango

She added that while local police ran a small awareness campaign around six months ago, there has been no enforcement or follow-up.

“They put warning notes on windscreens telling drivers not to park on the pavement, but beyond that it seems there’s been no action or consequences,” Kim said.

Kim has so far avoided any close calls or injuries, which she credits to the training and skill of her guide dog — but she is hoping to soon be matched with a new dog and worries about the risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I begin that new partnership, I know I’ll feel less confident while we build trust and learn to work together,” she said.

Kim with her guide dog Jango

Her plea comes as new figures from Guide Dogs reveal that in areas of the UK where there is not a clear law:

74% of councillors support the call to introduce powers to tackle pavement parking

81% of councillors agree that pavement parking creates safety risks for pedestrians in their area

43% think that current methods of tackling pavement parking are too expensive, and nearly half (48%) think they are too impractical to use

Vehicles obstructing pavements cause huge difficulties for people with a vision impairment, often forcing them into oncoming traffic they cannot see. It’s not just people with sight loss who are affected – polling nationally reveals that 83% of the public say they have had to walk in the road because of vehicles blocking the pavement. Nearly two-thirds of people (63%) want to see pavement parking made illegal.

The call from Kim and other campaigners comes as the Department for Transport still hasn’t published the findings of its 2020 consultation on options to change the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Briggs, Head of Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns at Guide Dogs, said:

“Local leaders are clear: pavement parking is unsafe, the current system just isn’t working across most of the country, and a clear law is needed to make sure everyone can travel down their streets safely, particularly people with sight loss.”

To find out more about Guide Dogs’ pavement parking campaign, visit guidedogs.org.uk/pavementparking