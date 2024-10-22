Harrogate group addresses challenges facing local business owners

By Ian Howard
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 06:53 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 09:34 BST
Following the national launch of the Thrive Hive programme in Harrogate in August the first discovery event is taking place in the town on Thursday 24 October.

Thrive Hive is a programme that delivers a safe space to encourage well-being and community for business owners who need access to the same level of support as leaders in larger businesses. The discovery event is completely free and the full programme is provided on a pay what you can afford basis to ensure that cost is not a barrier to solo entrepreneurs and micro business owners joining.

Alex Patient from the team behind Thrive Hive stated “ I’m thrilled to announce that Thrive Hive is launching its first discovery event on 24 October in Harrogate.

As a business owner, I know how challenging it can be to find a community that truly gets the ups and downs of running your own show. That’s why we created Thrive Hive - a safe, supportive space where business owners can connect, share, and grow together.

Thrive Hive Event imageThrive Hive Event image
Thrive Hive Event image

Imagine being surrounded by like-minded people, exchanging ideas, and gaining clarity on those business challenges that keep you up at night. This is your chance to meet, support, and learn from others who understand the journey.”

The discovery session takes place on Thursday 24 October, starting at 09:00 in the West Park Hotel in Harrogate and will cover the power of peer support, how to sharpen your focus for 2025 and real solutions to current business challenges.

For more information and to register for the event:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/thrive-hive-live-harrogate-tickets-1041895526567?aff=oddtdtcreator

