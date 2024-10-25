Harrogate Franchisee Praises Survey as Franchises Soar with 99.5% Success Rate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The BFA (British Franchise Association) has recently released the results of a survey which reveals the sector is consistently out-performing non-franchised businesses and is one of the safest, most profitable ways to be a self-employed, small business owner in the UK today.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 50% of new businesses failing within their first three years [2]and the Federation of Small Businesses’ latest SBI (Small Business Index) report for Q2[3], revealing plummeting figures across the board, the recent BFA survey reveals that in sharp contrast, the UK’s franchise sector is thriving. Their ‘commercial failure rate’ has dropped from 0.9% in 2018 to 0.5% in 2024, demonstrating the success of business format franchising.

Harrogate franchisee

Commenting on the survey results, Ellie Cawdell, owner of a Puddle Ducks children’s swimming franchise said: "The growth in the franchise sector and its contribution to the economy doesn’t surprise me at all. I chose to run a franchise in North Yorkshire rather than start my own business because it allowed me to build on a proven model with strong support and a network of like-minded people, minimising risk while maximising potential. Now, in my 10th successful year, I can confidently say it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to build a thriving business."

Ellie Cawdell, owner of Puddle Ducks in Harrogate

Growth of franchise sector

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first independent national franchise survey since 2018, the BFA and sponsors NIC Services Group, revealed that the franchising sector currently consists of 1,009 franchise systems and 50,421 franchised units up 7.9% and 3.7% respectively.

Franchising’s contribution to the economy

The sector contributes £19.1 billion to the UK economy, a 12% rise from £17.2 billion in 2018. The average turnover of a franchise unit is £400,000 and 89% are profitable. They have also dropped their historically low commercial failure rate from 0.9% to 0.5%.

Why franchising succeeds

The success of the franchising sector is widely considered to be based on two things, the use of tried and tested business methods and the support of an experienced franchisor. It is also agile enough to respond quickly to changing economic conditions and consumer demands, as demonstrated during Covid-19. Ryan White, MD of pet care franchise We Love Pets confirms: “We came out of the Covid pandemic stronger than ever and we are recruiting on average twenty new franchisees a year, all of whom are profitable and loving their new lives.”

Small business struggles vs supported businesses

Understandably, small business owners are worried about the future with the most recent Q2 SBI report revealing that: “the broad negative scores across the different sectors indicate growing pessimism amongst small businesses regarding their performance over the coming quarter”[4], and an article in the Independent [5]in January 2024 reported that: “The number of company insolvencies hit a 30-year high in 2023, as firms suffered amid high interest rates and cost pressures”.

‘Significant profits’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversely, the UK franchise sector is optimistic and growing. Jasdeep Thandi, who owns four Anytime Fitness gym franchises across the UK said: “I’m currently making a significant profit from my gyms so yes; things are going really well. I honestly think if you are doing a good job, you can make your money back in a year.”

Personal Services driving growth

Huge growth has also been seen in ‘Personal Services’ franchises sector (pet care, domiciliary care, children’s tutoring etc), making it the fastest growing sector in UK franchising, with a 53% increase in size since 2018 and 92% of their franchises are profitable.

RAF pilot to domiciliary care franchise owner

Tim Corry, who left a career in the RAF as a Puma and Chinook pilot to run his own domiciliary care franchise, Guardian Angel Carers in Farnham and Guildford explains: “Starting your own business is a scary thing but with a franchisor beside you, it is much less daunting. Demand for our services is high and we are proud to offer a first-class service to our clients.”

‘Better than pre-covid trading’

Optimism is now widespread across the franchising industry with 65% of franchisors saying they are trading at better than pre-covid levels and 87% saying they expect to see an improvement in their company conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the BFA (British Franchise Association) said: “The results of the FSB’s SBI for Q2 make for gloomy reading but the results of our latest survey demonstrate unequivocally that there is still a way to own and run your own business, safely and profitably in the UK. The franchise sector is not just surviving but thriving and we truly believe that franchising is the future rout to successful small business ownership in the UK.”

To find out more about owning your own franchise visit www.thebfa.org