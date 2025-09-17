Harrogate disability charity seeks nominations for inclusive countryside access

A Harrogate disability charity is inviting the community to share great examples of accessible countryside places and resources, for its annual Good Access Scheme awards

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open Country, based in Harrogate, with hubs in Wakefield and Teesside, makes its award each November to highlight accessible and welcoming natural places in Yorkshire for everyone to enjoy.

Last year, the main award was presented to Access the Dales – an organisation which provides all-terrain mobility vehicles available to borrow at popular Yorkshire Dales locations. An honorary award was also given to Nidderdale National Landscape for its part in a year-long project to make Nidderdale a more accessible place to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous recipients of the Good Access Scheme (GAS) award include Yorkshire Water, Otley Town Council, RSPB Fairburn Ings, Rodley Nature Reserve and Sustrans.

Chief officer at Open Country, David Shaftoe with the Good Access Scheme Award and 2024 winners, Access The Dales.

Chief Officer at Open Country, David Shaftoe said: "We invite anyone to make nominations for Yorkshire organisations and individuals who are going the extra mile to improve access to nature for people of any ability.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to gain recognition for all the excellent access improvement work that is going on in Yorkshire. Perhaps you’ve seen work on a path or cycle way which means you can now use it in a wheelchair, or visited an outdoor attraction which has installed new accessible elements? Let us know!

“Each nomination helps create awareness, engagement and inspiration to others to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone. This year, we are grateful to North Yorkshire Councils’ Inspire Fund for supporting the award and conference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Open Country or to make a nomination for a 2025 GAS award, please visit www.opencountry.org.uk or E: [email protected]

David Shaftoe of Open Country with delegates at the charity's Good Access conference.

Organisations are also welcome to nominate themselves.

Last year, Open Country held a day-long conference and awards at Wentworth Woodhouse with local and regional representatives invited to discuss good practice, barriers to access in the countryside and share experiences. Those attending included staff from Otley Town Council, Yorkshire Water, Experience Community and The Land Trust.

The next conference takes place on November 14 at the Yorkshire Arboretum, next to Castle Howard.

With 35 years of knowledge and experience, Open Country offers information and support to organisations looking to improve accessibility to open spaces, through its Countryside Advice Service. This resource provides training, access audits and extensive advice covering rights of way and more.