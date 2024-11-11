Harrogate care home residents enjoy more adventures out and about

Residents at The Granby Care Home in Harrogate have been busy exploring places a little further afield thanks to a new partnership with ‘Myley Tours’, who are providing bespoke day trips to places residents have always wanted to go to, or wish to revisit.

In recent weeks, residents have enjoyed a trip back in time at York Castle Museum, admired iconic trains at the National Railway Museum, discovered animals and plants at Tropical World, and explored the history of arms and armour at the Royal Armouries.

Having a fully accessible minibus and knowledgeable tour guide, the trips are a fantastic opportunity for residents to explore new places and experiences and have proved to be very popular.

Rosalind enjoying her day out at Tropical WorldRosalind enjoying her day out at Tropical World
Rosalind enjoying her day out at Tropical World

Following the trip to the National Railway Museum, resident, David, said: I’ve had the most fantastic time and I’m so grateful to have been able to see all the amazing trains.”

Resident, Sylvia, added: “My trip to York Castle Museum was just the best day. I loved it, and it’s great we can do things like this.”

The home’s magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “Our residents at The Granby Care Home are really loving the trips out and about and the bespoke tours have been brilliant. We make a whole day of it and enjoy lunch and afternoon tea together before returning home a little tired but very happy!

“Getting everyone together to decide where to go next is also great fun and we’re looking forward to some Christmas shopping in Leeds and a trip to the Yorkshire Air Museum later this month.”

Robin, John, Derek and Paul at The Royal ArmouriesRobin, John, Derek and Paul at The Royal Armouries
Robin, John, Derek and Paul at The Royal Armouries

The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/thegranby

