Harrogate care home residents enjoy a paddle on World Ocean Day

Residents at The Granby Care Home in Harrogate were delighted to find their lounge had been transformed into a beach resort to celebrate World Ocean Day on 8th June.

The Magic Moments team at the care home had been busy filling paddling pools, creating sandpits and filling the room with tropical fish, beach balls, buckets & spades and sunhats and with the sound of waves playing, they were ready to take residents on a trip down memory lane to share their seaside stories.

Over cocktails and ice creams, residents reminisced about holidays spent in Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough, and how, as children, they never felt the cold when taking a dip in the sea.

Resident, Pam, said: “It was so lovely to splash my feet in the warm water whilst listening to the waves, it brought back lots of happy memories.”

Resident Pam dipping her toes in the paddling pool

As well as enjoying a paddle and making sandcastles, residents found messages in bottles with facts about the oceans and discussed how global warming is affecting marine ecosystems and how reducing use of plastic can help lessen pollution in the oceans.

Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “Summer has yet to make an appearance, so we decided World Ocean Day was the perfect time to bring the beach to The Granby, even though we had to set it all up indoors. Nobody seemed to mind though, we had a great time sharing our memories of seaside holidays in the past while we paddled, made sandcastles and enjoyed ice creams.”