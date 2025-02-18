Harrogate care home residents celebrate Valentine’s Day with musical memories
Vintage close harmony singers, The Bluebirds, entertained residents and their family and friends with some favourite romantic songs, including ‘Stupid Cupid, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Dream Lover’.
As residents requested songs, stories were shared of young love and Valentines Day memories from the past.
Residents had made decorations for the occasion in their arts and crafts activities and enjoyed a themed afternoon tea dance in the care home’s Crystal Ballroom.
Resident, Barbara, said: “It was a Valentine’s Day to remember, The Bluebirds were amazing, and I loved singing along to some romantic golden oldies.”
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “We really shared the love here at The Granby on Valentine’s Day. Music has such a powerful way of prompting memories and is great for reminiscence activities.
"It was wonderful to hear so many of our residents’ romantic stories and the songs associated with them.”
The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care.