Harrogate care home records impressive 98% rating in customer satisfaction survey

Friendly and approachable team members and a positive atmosphere at Granby Rose Care Home are key to a happy home

Team members at Granby Rose Care Home, a specialist dementia care service in Harrogate, are celebrating after the home recorded an average rating of 98% in its latest Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Residents and their family members were asked questions spanning key elements of care home life including the standard of care, the team, food and dining, activities programme and home cleanliness as well as overall satisfaction with the service.

High scores were recorded in categories relating to relationships between team members, residents, and their relatives. These included demonstrating kindness, respect, friendliness and approachability, as well as the positive atmosphere in the care home.

Resident Maggie and Care Assistant Lydia

100% of respondents agreed that team members are friendly and approachable and there is a positive atmosphere in the home. 100% also said that they or their relative is happy living at the care home and that they are treated with kindness, dignity, and respect.

100% said that the menu offers a good variety of food and that the food and beverages are of good quality. 89% said that they are satisfied with the variety of activities on offer as part of the home’s Magic Moments activities programme.

Comments from those surveyed, included:

“They care for the residents’ needs every step of the way.”

“Warm and compassionate with exceptional communication with relatives.”

“A homely feel, good management, Residents treated with care & respect.”

“Everything the staff do for my mother is outstanding.”

The customer satisfaction survey follows an equally impressive employee satisfaction survey carried out earlier this year, which saw the care team scoring Granby Rose an average rating of 98%.

Team members were asked to respond to statements including: ‘I feel safe and supported at work’, ‘My manager seems to care about me as a person’, ‘There are relevant training opportunities available to allow me to learn and develop’, and ‘My colleagues are committed to delivering quality work’.

The care home’s manager, Victoria Longmuir, who was a finalist at the 2024 Leaders in Care Awards, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team at Granby Rose who are so positive and passionate about their work.

"Our surveys are hugely important so we can provide the best experience for our residents and their families. Our last survey was in February and we scored 95% which was fantastic, so to improve on that and reach 98% is brilliant. Receiving such great feedback shows we are making a positive difference and enriching the lives of our residents.”

Granby Rose Care Home is in Highgate Park, Harrogate and provides nursing dementia, respite and palliative care. The home is part of Four Seasons Health Care Group and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).