Harrogate care home records 95 per cent Customer Satisfaction Index beating national benchmark

Results show the close bonds between residents and team members are key to a positive experience in a happy home

Team members at Granby Rose Care Home, a specialist dementia care service in Harrogate, are celebrating after the home recorded an average Customer Satisfaction Index of 95 per cent in its 2024 Customer Satisfaction Survey. This is much higher than the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) figure of 76 per cent, published by The Institute of Customer Service, whose highest rated organisation was Ocado, with a score of 85.7 per cent.

Residents and their family members were asked questions spanning key elements of care home life including the standard of care, the team, food and dining, activities programme and home cleanliness as well as overall satisfaction with the service.

The highest scores were recorded in categories relating to relationships between team members, residents and their relatives. These included demonstrating kindness, respect, friendliness and approachability, as well as the positive atmosphere in the care home.

Resident Eileen with carer Alphonsa at Granby Rose Care Home

100 per cent of respondents agreed that team members are friendly and approachable, that they are treated with kindness, dignity and respect and that the team working at the home is responsive.

100 per cent also said that they are satisfied with the variety of activities on offer and that the menu offers a good variety of food.

91 per cent said that they or their relative is happy living at the care home and that the quality of communication from and with the home is of a good standard.

Comments from those surveyed, included:

Team members at Granby Rose Care Home

“Excellent communication with family and compassionate care of residents.”

“Carers are amazing and the nurses keep me well informed of my relative’s health.”

“Staff create a homely, more personal environment & act on any concerns family members may have.”

The care home’s manager, Victoria Longmuir, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team at Granby Rose, who are so passionate about their work. Receiving such great feedback shows we are making a positive difference and enriching the lives of our residents.”