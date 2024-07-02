Harrogate care home invites local community to join them for football & friendship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Granby Care Home are encouraging older people who may be watching the football alone, to be part of their friendly fanzone

With an estimated 14,000 people over the age of 65 living in North Yorkshire experiencing loneliness all or most of the time, The Granby Care Home in Harrogate are inviting members of the local community to join residents at the home to watch England’s quarter-final Euros match against Switzerland on Saturday July 6.

The care home will be showing the match on the big screen and a warm welcome, a friendly atmosphere, a comfy chair and refreshments will be offered to anyone who would like to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s team in the company of the care home’s residents and team members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby Audi, the care home’s manager, said: “Football fever has well and truly arrived here at The Granby Care Home, and we’d love to welcome local people to join us to watch the match. Loneliness can lead to a decline in health and wellbeing and it’s important that we look for ways to help older people who may be isolated, feel part of our community. We run lots of community activities throughout the year and big sports events like the Euros are great for bringing people together and encouraging them to meet new friends.”

Resident Kathy will be cheering on England