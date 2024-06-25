Harrogate care home appoints new manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampden House, a care home in the prestigious Duchy estate in Harrogate, has announced the appointment of a new manager.

Laura Newall, a highly experienced and dedicated professional in the care sector, has been promoted to the role following an impressive 23-year tenure at Hampden House. The care home provides the highest level of facilities and services from personal and nursing care to short stays and end-of-life care.

Laura began her career in care after leaving school, gaining invaluable experience and qualifications along the way. After completing NVQ Level 2 and 3, as well as a Management and Leadership Level 5 qualification, Laura has held various positions at Hampden House, progressing from carer to senior carer, then to head of residential care.

Hampden House was purchased by Yorkshire headquartered social care group HICA last year as it continues to further its mission in delivering high-quality care and enhancing the wellbeing of residents. The group’s strategic investment in Hampden House demonstrates its dedication to maintaining high care quality standards and creating an environment where residents feel at home, have freedom of choice, dignity and respect.

Hampden House's new manager Laura Newall

Terry Peel, CEO of HICA Group, said: “We are thrilled to have Laura step into the role of manager at Hampden House.

“Her long-standing dedication and deep understanding of our residents’ needs align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional care.

“We look forward to seeing Hampden House flourish under their leadership.”

In her managerial role, Laura aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and support the professional growth of staff members.

Talking about her appointment, Laura said: “I want to make a difference in our residents’ lives when they come into the care home and support our staff to achieve this.

“Having been at Hampden House for over two decades, I know the home very well and my goal is to ensure it continues to provide a comfortable and dignified lifestyle for our wonderful residents.

“I am committed to working with our staff to continually improve their knowledge and share experiences, ensuring compassionate and caring support for all our residents.”