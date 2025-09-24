Harrogate cancer and dementia project shortlisted for national award

An initiative to support people and families in the Harrogate area affected by dementia and cancer in accessing the care and support they need in their local community has earned local organisations a nomination for a national award. The Cancer and Dementia Together project has been funded by the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Cancer Alliance and has been developed through a partnership between the Cancer Alliance, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Dementia Forward and Leeds Beckett University.

The project has been shortlisted in the 2025 Picker Experience Awards - the first and only awards programme to recognise best practice in patient experience across all facets of health and social care in the UK and beyond.

It aims to improve the experience of people living with cancer and dementia by linking them with services closer to where they live; supporting them to be more involved in the decision-making related to their care and helping them to identify patient-centred, practical solutions to the challenges they face.

A short video, including interviews with people who have benefited from the project, can be viewed on the Cancer Alliance website here

The project also looks at the needs of both clinical and non-clinical staff in providing care and support to this group of patients and their families, including specialist training on cancer and dementia; improved communication and promoting more efficient use of available resources. The project also introduces a named Dementia Key Worker for patients.

A 2023 study by Professor Laura Ashley of Leeds Beckett University highlights that shared learning and key worker support are essential for improving care for people living with dementia and cancer. Reciprocal training visits and information exchange across organisations have strengthened team knowledge and ensured truly person-centred holistic support.

Feedback from those patients supported so far through the new project indicates improved knowledge, confidence and a positive ‘whole person’ experience in the delivery of care.

Lisa Spivey, Living With and Beyond Cancer project manager with West Yorkshire and Harrogate Cancer Alliance said partnership working had been key to the success of the project.

“Fostering collaboration, shared learning and the meaningful integration of health and community organisations has been essential to generating the improvements that have been achieved so far,” said Lisa.

“By working together, the partners in the Cancer and Dementia Together project have established a sustainable model for the future care of those people dealing with the combined challenges of living with both cancer and dementia. There is now the opportunity to look at how this model could be rolled out to other people and families across West Yorkshire and Harrogate.

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the award – both for our colleagues who have contributed to this work, but also for the families who are living each and every day with the challenges of cancer and dementia.”