Harrogate business appointed sole UK supplier for global tech brand
Soter Technologies has chosen NYnet as the sole UK supplier of its Flysense device, which can detect vaping, sending an instant alert to a nominated email address or mobile number.
The move follows growing concerns amongst parents and teachers over the increase of vaping and the introduction of drugs into some vaping liquid.
Derek Peterson of Flysense said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with NYnet to bring this transformative new technology into schools and to help improve the safety and wellbeing of students in the UK.
“NYnet’s excellent relationships with the education sector and the company’s role at the forefront of digital connectivity in the region makes them the perfect partner for innovative solutions like ours which can be tailored to each specific educational setting for maximum effectiveness.”
NYnet already provides full fibre broadband and digital services to hundreds of schools across North Yorkshire.
NYnet will now work with trusts and governing bodies to implement the new device and is actively looking for resellers to support sales nationally.
Alastair Taylor, CEO of NYnet, said: “Flysense is a game-changing piece of technology that can helps schools eradicate vaping on the premises.
“It is effective in areas where it isn’t possible to install cameras or microphones, making it a valuable addition to school security and safeguarding.
“We will be working with our customers across all sectors to implement the devices, integrate them with existing networks, camera systems and access controls and thereby create safer schools.”
