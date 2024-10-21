Harrogate author celebrates reenactment success at Aldwark Manor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bestselling author L K Pang celebrated the launch of her second title, The Night Counsellor, a psychological thriller set in a Yorkshire asylum in the 1950s, with a unique reenactment of the opening chapters that had the crowd gasping with chills!

The Aldwark Manor set the tone with its stunning Yorkshire scenery, and the venue itself, held the perfect ambience for the evening's events.

Ex-architect from Harrogate L.K says, 'Aldwark Manor is not only a beautiful hotel in a tranquil setting local to me, but it happens to be near a site of a ghostly past where a Conjuring Stone is said to be laid to trap unfriendly spirits. A perfectly apt setting for the launch of a gothic novel during Halloween week!'

Attendees were not disappointed, as an enhanced reading experience was performed by the Kings Theatre Repertory Company, causing a stir amongst the crowd.

Author L.K Pang and Publisher Taryn Johnston

'The evening went better than I could have ever imagined!' says L.K, 'The audience thoroughly enjoyed the show as we were immersed in a lifelike retelling of The Night Counsellor, the feel of the asylum and the key characters were vividly brought to life, the actors were wonderful.'

Attendees got to enjoy a glass of bubbly and discuss the book with the author before having their book signed and making their way safely home from the spooky event.

Taryn Johnston, Founder of Chronos Publishing who has published both of L.K's suspenseful titles praised, 'What a fantastic evening. Having an am-dra production of two chapters was inspired, spine-tinglingly so! L.K.'s dedication to her work is nothing short of admirable.'

The Night Counsellor is available from bookstores worldwide and is the perfect Halloween read.