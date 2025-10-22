Harrogate and Yorkshire artists to feature as major charity art exhibition returns

The show is held every two years and features more than 750 original artworks by over 70 northern artists including paintings, photography, sculptures and ceramics. Prices range from £40 to £4000.

A champion of local talent from across the north, the show will also feature other Yorkshire artists Lesley Birch, Ric Liptrot, Emerson Mayes, Janie Stevens and Rob Shaw. One third of all sales go to Yorkshire Children’s Charity, helping some of the county’s most vulnerable children and to date has raised over £400,000 for regional youth charities.

Wealth management firm JM Finn is to sponsor the show and Lucy Coutts, Investment Director and Head of the York Office says: “JM Finn are very proud to continue our sponsorship for the Big Art Show this year. We strive to offer our support for art initiatives in the Yorkshire region, having sponsored the show since 2014. I would encourage everyone to come down and take a look at the range of art on offer at the Big Art Show.”

This year’s event will be the biggest in its 30-year history and Rachel Bowron, chair of The Big Art Show says: “We are very excited by the calibre and breadth of this year’s artists and have extended our gallery space in order to display more artwork than ever before. With JM Finn’s continued support and the generosity of art lovers across the region, we hope that we can raise much needed funds for Yorkshire Children’s Charity and help transform the lives of disadvantaged children in our region.”

Mostly free to attend, it kicks off with a paid for Preview Evening held on Tuesday 28th October, with tickets available for £20, including canapés and drinks, before opening to the public free of charge for the rest of the week from 29th October – 1st November 2025.

To date, the biennial event has raised nearly £400,000 for charitable causes and Charlotte Farrington, founder and chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity comments: “We are thrilled to be the beneficiaries of The Big Art Show and to be part of the next chapter for what has been such an impactful and long-standing event. Funds raised will help bring art back into the schools we support, providing art packs for classrooms and giving students the chance to learn from exhibiting artists through hands-on workshops.”

