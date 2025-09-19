Hambleton Grange Hosts Heartwarming Harvest Festival in Thirsk

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, welcomed residents, families, friends, and members of the local community to its annual Harvest Festival celebration.

The event was filled with warmth, community spirit, and generosity. A wonderful collection of non-perishable food items was kindly donated by colleagues, relatives, and local community members. These donations were beautifully displayed at St Mary’s Church for their Harvest Service before being passed on to Thirsk Food Bank and Community Works, ensuring they reach those most in need across the community.

During the Harvest Service, residents, families, and friends gathered together to celebrate the season. Many enjoyed the opportunity to take Holy Communion, and the atmosphere was made even more special by the presence of loved ones filling the room.

Over the summer months, Hambleton Grange hosted a variety of activities that created cherished memories for residents. Now, as autumn arrives, the team is embracing seasonal traditions such as the Harvest Festival – events that not only celebrate togetherness but also highlight the home’s commitment to kindness and community connection.

Reverend Mary Roles, Vicar at St Mary’s Church in Thirsk at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home

Hambleton Grange is part of HC-One, the UK’s leading care provider, with over 280 homes across the country. The home offers a welcoming and supportive environment, and for those considering joining before 30th November 2025, there is an exclusive offer of four weeks for the price of three – making it the perfect time to experience life at Hambleton Grange.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn. Visit Hambleton Grange - Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire | HC One to discover more about the enriching activities and compassionate care on offer.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, Sandra Anderson, shared:

“Hambleton Grange is not just a care home; it’s a community. Our events, from summer celebrations to autumn festivals, allow residents to enjoy the seasons and connect with their neighbours, while giving back to the wider community.”