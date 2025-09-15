Green spaces and happy faces in Harrogate

Florence sampling the local ice cream

Towering Jenga blocks and jumbo Connect 4 brought families together at an event to celebrate outdoor play in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by homebuilder Redrow, the event was held as part of a nationwide campaign to encourage families to get outside and spend more time playing.

The free play day, held at Redrow’s Kingsley Manor development, saw families enjoy a host of giant garden games as well as local sweet delights from an ice cream trike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Redrow, of which Redrow is a part, will incorporate inclusive and accessible play areas across their new developments. As the UK’s largest housebuilder, this could deliver up to 100 new accessible and inclusive play spaces for parents and children to enjoy each year.

Sabrina gets to grips with the Giant Buzz Bar

Redrow’s commitment to play comes following research of over 2,000 parents from across the country, including 500 parents with children who have physical disabilities. It reveals that half of parents of children with disabilities say their child is excluded from playgrounds due to accessibility issues. As a result, 51%1 say they are relying more on screens because there are not enough suitable outdoor play areas nearby.

“It was great to see so many families join us for our event and enjoying the outdoor space we have here at Kingsley Manor,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“Inclusive and accessible play should be the standard, not the exception and our belief at Redrow is that when we build with all children in mind, we can create places that work better for everyone. Our new commitment will help more children safely and confidently enjoy the freedom, fun and benefits of outdoor play.”

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, includes a swathe of green space and a play area, along with cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments and into the town centre.