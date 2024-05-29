Great British Bake Off’s Local, Rowan Claughton, creates ‘ultimate’ MEGA BISCUIT
The mega biscuit only took an hour to bake but over 10hrs to create, with ingredients including 800g butter, just 4 eggs and 1.4kg flour (plus lots of other sweet treats)
Of his creation, Rowan said, “Bird & Blend Tea tasked me with the challenge of crafting a colossal biscuit, to complement the return of their biscuit teas in time for National Biscuit Day. Naturally, this ignited my biscuit baking passion. What followed exceeded all biscuity expectations. The 'ultimate' mega biscuit, a fusion of cookies & cream, chocolate digestives, jammy dodgers, custard cream, caramelised biscuit, and gingernut biscuits. My journey on the Great British Bake Off, notably 'doughgate,' fuelled my quest for biscuit perfection, and as the architect of this spectacular creation, I unveil something entirely new, and undeniably mega!"
The full recipe will be available online at www.birdandblendtea.com from 29th May. Get your aprons on, mixer at the ready and icing pipes filled! Ready, set, bake.