Great British Bake Off’s Local, Rowan Claughton, creates ‘ultimate’ MEGA BISCUIT

Celebrating National Biscuit Day on 29th May, Rowan was tasked by the indie tea mixology retailer, Bird & Blend Tea Co. to create the ultimate in biccies, a celebratory fusion of the UK’s fave biscuit flavours

The mega biscuit only took an hour to bake but over 10hrs to create, with ingredients including 800g butter, just 4 eggs and 1.4kg flour (plus lots of other sweet treats)

Of his creation, Rowan said, “Bird & Blend Tea tasked me with the challenge of crafting a colossal biscuit, to complement the return of their biscuit teas in time for National Biscuit Day. Naturally, this ignited my biscuit baking passion. What followed exceeded all biscuity expectations. The 'ultimate' mega biscuit, a fusion of cookies & cream, chocolate digestives, jammy dodgers, custard cream, caramelised biscuit, and gingernut biscuits. My journey on the Great British Bake Off, notably 'doughgate,' fuelled my quest for biscuit perfection, and as the architect of this spectacular creation, I unveil something entirely new, and undeniably mega!"

