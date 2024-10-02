Gold awards for Goldsborough Hall at Yorkshire in Bloom 2024

Goldsborough Hall's gardens struck gold at this year's Yorkshire in Bloom awards held in Tadcaster. Head gardener Mark Waller and his team not only won gold and best medium sized business but also took home the coveted overall title of Best Business/Tourism 2024.

Every summer Yorkshire in Bloom judges gardens throughout the county from villages to cities and looks for places that attain their three core pillars of horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation. The judges were so impressed with the gardens at Goldsborough Hall that they awarded them Best Business/Tourism for 2024 as well as gold/best medium sized business. Head gardener Mark Waller says: 'It is such an honour to receive these awards amongst such stiff competition. It really is a team effort to make the gardens at Goldsborough Hall shine throughout the year. We host a lot of weddings, events and dinners so the Hall must look its best throughout the year.' Clare and Mark Oglesby have owned Goldsborough Hall for 19 years and back in 2005 took on a derelict building and abandoned gardens. Thanks to Mark Waller and his team, Paul and Melly, along with volunteer Gay, the grounds including a large glasshouse and kitchen garden, are in immaculate condition. Goldsborough Hall is a 16th century Grade II* listed building, situated in the village of Goldsborough, near Knaresborough. It came to fame in the 1920s as the first family home of Princess Mary, only daughter of King George V, and her husband Viscount Lascelles, heir to the Earl of Harewood.