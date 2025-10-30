Giving the gift of Christmas kindness

Christmas is a time of giving. Supporting local charities who care, provide homes and food, learning and friendship is a way of spreading hope and joy that’s traditionally at the heart of Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many charities face cuts to funding as the need for their services increases. Even a small act, contribution or kind word can make a massive difference as charity teams quietly provide the support people need to help them get by.

Show your support by donating new gifts to Ripon Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Appeal for those who may have little or nothing to open on Christmas Day. The Salvation Army also welcome donations of food, as does Ripon Community House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon YMCA support young people at risk of or experiencing homelessness and deliver a programme of sessions for young people in the city. Their Christmas appeal is for gifts or vouchers to give to tenants, aged 16–25-year-olds. You can also donate food to help provide emergency food to tenants and snacks for youth work sessions.

The fabulous Jennyruth Workshops team enjoying festive fun

Special and unique gifts and cards can be bought from local charities including Jennyruth Workshops. You can buy your Christmas tree, visit Santa, enjoy lunch, coffee and cake at Ripon Walled Garden. The team will collect your tree in January too – supporting people with learning disabilities and the planet!

Some dates to pop in your diary when you can show your support are Henshaws Charity Festive Showcase on 24th and Dementia Forward’s A Christmas Carol on 29th November; Ripon Community House Christmas Fair on 6th, Jennyruth Workshops Christmas Fair on 11th, and the Illuminated Winter Wonderland in Spa Gardens on 19th to 21st December.

Ripon Community House are holding a Christmas Lunch on 29th December. This event is for anyone who might be on their own over the festive season or simply wants great company and to enjoy a 3-course lunch made from surplus food from Christmas supermarket collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting one of our local charity shops to choose a pre-loved gift means you are supporting a good cause and our environment.

Playing THE LOCAL LOTTO is a fun way to support a cause that matters to you, with over 100 local community organisations signed up. You can buy Gift Vouchers starting from just £5 giving the gift of giving to local good causes. Players of the lotto must be 18 years and over.

Other ways to show your love are to donate when online shopping, with sites such as Give as you Live or easyfundraising; like and share charity social media posts; and join in Christmas raffles, which often have amazing prizes!

Look for The Wellness Gateway’s Advent Stories of Hope this December on social media, featuring stories from people they have worked with and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help spread joy this festive season. Visit https://hadca.org.uk/news for details of all these, and more, Christmas Kindness ideas to support charities and residents across Harrogate district, now and all year round.