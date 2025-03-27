Give time and watch yourself bloom at Ripon Walled Garden

Spring is a wonderful time to enjoy being in a garden because everything is coming to life! This is true at a special place just outside Ripon, past the Golf Club on Palace Road. Ripon Walled Garden is set on a beautiful four-acre site, where this Connecting Ripon member charity creates opportunities for people with learning disabilities.

Every day their Members take part in activities they enjoy, whilst also improving their skills, physical health and wellbeing, social skills and self-esteem, as they reach their own potential.

As well as a Walled Garden, the charity is home to a Victorian Orchard, Woodland, a fantastic cafe and shop, all of which are open to the public.

Zoe Jepson, Volunteers Coordinator, said: “Our wonderful team are supported by over 50 volunteers, covering a huge variety of roles, without whom we simply would not exist.

Volunteers enjoying a thank you party at Ripon Walled Garden.

"We play to each person’s strengths and experiences, and are usually able to find the perfect role to suit each volunteer, whether for a couple of hours on an ad-hoc basis, or a regular weekly commitment.

"We see so often the peaceful escape that gardening and being outdoors offers our Volunteers and Members, away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, connecting with nature and finding solace in the simplicity of nurturing plants.”

From reducing stress to promoting physical fitness, there are many benefits to gardening. If you are looking to experience these first hand, Ripon Walled Garden is a fantastic place for all your gardening needs, from friendships and new experiences to compost, plants and garden sundries!

Victoria Ashley, Chief Executive said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors, whether to find out about our volunteer programme or to buy our high-quality products at an affordable price. Every penny spent and every hour given, helps us to provide our services to local people living with a learning disability.”

The Walled Garden is a great example of positive local connections making the city a better place. It is a Cathedral Community Connections (C3) partner, works with Holy Trinity Church Youth Partnership and has a broad corporate volunteering programme with volunteers from Wolseley, North Yorkshire Council, RAF Menwith Hill and Harmony Energy to name a few.

The team water and plant for the Cathedral, Eccles Heddon and the Co-op, ensuring Members are out and about in the community.

There are a couple of great opportunities coming up to visit the Walled Garden. On Tuesday 8th April, the Easter Fun Day invites families to join in with biscuit decorating, Easter storytelling and lots more activities, all followed by an Easter Trail Adventure with prizes!

Next month, the Spring Fair on Saturday, May 17 is a fun day out for all the family and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever!

You can find out more about these events, visiting the Walled Garden and volunteering opportunities at www.riponcommunitylink.org/ or give the team a call on 01765 609229.