Garage conversion and hospital tree felling among Harrogate's recent planning applications

The following planning applications were received by North Yorkshire Council, weeks ending June 6 and 13:

Approval of details under condition 25 (Light Glare) of planning permission HGTZC24/03462/DVCMAJ - S73 Application for Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of Planning Permission 21/05436/FULMAJ (Erection of retail development (Class E(a)), Petrol Filling Station, revised access, new roundabout and widening to Skipton Road, car parking, landscaping and associated works). Site Of North East Gas Offices And Service Centre, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Approval of details under condition 4 (Sample of Render) of planning permission HGTZC25/00071/FUL - Demolition of existing Garage and conservatory. Erection of two storey rear extension and single storey side extension. New window to side elevation. 7 Aspin Grove, Knaresborough.

Prior notification for the extension to livestock building. West Summersides, Healey.

Application for a non-material amendment to application HGT22/04600/FUL, allowed on appeal APP/E2734/D/23/3319378 to allow partial garage conversion to convert half of the double garage to habitable accommodation, infill existing garage door with stone to match existing with glazed french doors. Ling Park Barn, Hardings Lane, Middleton.

Approval of details under condition 13 (Bat and Barn Owl Survey) of planning permission HGTZC24/00356/FULMAJ - Demolition of the existing built form and erection of replacement dwelling. Creation of two ponds. Crook Farm, Ox Close Lane, North Deighton.

Approval of details under Condition 8 (Arboricultural Method Statement), 9 (Landscaping) and 16 (Materials - Brick, Render, Roof Tile) of planning permission HGTZC24/03590/FUL - Construction of detached dwelling and garage. Land To The East Of 43 Rutland Drive, Harrogate.

The proposal is for a 30m high lattice tower with a total of 6No. antenna, 2No. 600mm diameter dishes, 2no. equipment cabinets and associated supporting apparatus including a 2.1m palisade fence with 3m double gates. Land At Pannal Ash Junior Football Club, 1 Almsford Close, Harrogate.

Approval of details under condition 3 (Biodiversity Gain Plan) and 4 (Habitat Management) of planning permission ZC24/01485/FUL - Surface Water Drainage Works and Extension to an Existing Private Way. Barker Business Park, Melmerby Green Road, Melmerby.

Approval of details under condition 7d (contamination) of planning permission 20/02761/FUL Conversion of barn and outbuilding to form dwelling and ancillary store. Layfields Barn, Grange Farm, Dike Lane Farm To Grange House, Dacre.

Application for a non-material amendment to application HGTZC25/00605/FUL to allow change of wall finish. 16 Crimple Meadows, Pannal.

The installation of 1 no. 20m monopole supporting 6 no. antennas on an open headframe, 2 no. 300mm transmission dishes, 2 no. equipment cabinets, 1 no. electric meter cabinet and ancillary development required thereto including 15 no. Remote Radio Units. Land At Whitcliffe Hall Farm, Whitcliffe Lane, Littlethorpe, Ripon.

Section 73 application for Variation of condition 2 (Approved Plans) to allow raising of porch roof, alterations to internal layout and alterations to fenestration of planning permission HGTZC23/02861/FUL - Conversion of barn to form 1 no. 3 bed dwelling. Cragg Hall, Wilsill Methodist Chapel To Wysing House, Wilsill.

Application for a non-material amendment to application HGTZC24/02609/FUL to allow amendment to entrance and access steps. 37 Oakdale, Harrogate.

Application for a non-material amendment to application ZC25/00479/FUL to allow aligning the proposed side wall of the extension with the existing wall of the property. Minor adjustments to window and rooflight arrangements. Proposed sun tunnel. Increase in ridge height. 37 Rossett Avenue, Harrogate.

Approval of details under condition 3 (Materials) of planning permission HGTZC25/00171/DVCON - Section 73 application for the Variation of Condition 2 (Approved drawings) of Planning Permission ZC23/03196/FUL - Conversion of existing coach house to garage and alterations to roof to create ancillary accommodation above. (Revised scheme). The Chesters, 58 Kent Road, Harrogate.

Approval of details under condition 3 (materials) of appeal decision APP/U2750/D/24/3341717 in respect of planning application ZC23/04244/FUL - Erection of single-storey rear/side extension and installation of 2 new conservation roof-lights to front elevation. Ivy House Barn, Crake Lane, Darley.

Prior notification for the extension to existing farm workshop. West Summersides, West Summer Side Track, Healey.

Display of 2no. internally illuminated totem signs, 1no. internally illuminated fascia sign, 2no. non-illuminated vinyl window signs, 2no. non illuminated banner sign and 1no. non-illuminated totem sign. Site Of North East Gas Offices And Service Centre, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Approval of details under condition 3 (S106), 4 (Bollard and Accessment Management Plan), 5 (Construction Management Plan), 6 (Pedestrian Crossing), 7 (Materials), 8 (Landscaping) and 9 (Cycle Stand) of planning permission HGTZC23/03697/FUL - Installation of access control bollards, construction of planters, and block paving to roadway. Former Council Offices, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Erection of single storey side extension. Conversion of existing garage. Loft conversion including side dormer and rooflights. Alterations to fenestration. Re-rendering of existing house. Widening of existing dropped kerb. 2 Windsor Road, Harrogate.

Single storey rear extension and external stairs including changing window to door. Lightwater House, North Stainley, North Yorkshire.

Replacement main access bridge over Darley Beck, additional landscaping works to allow for remodelling of the compensatory water storage on the site and formation of new trackway. Darley Mill, Darley Carr, Darley.

Garage conversion into habitable room. Removal of garage door and replace with window to match existing style. 38 Harlow Manor Park, Harrogate.

Condition 3 (Materials) of Planning Permission HGTZC24/02239/FUL. 3 Wayside Walk, Harrogate.

Prior Notification for the Erection of a Dry store. How Hill Farm, How Hill Road To Dean Cottage Fountains.

Single storey rear orangery. 6 Watermill Lane, North Stainley.

Alterations to existing HMO to include an additional bedroom and bathroom creating an 8 bed HMO. 6 Dragon Parade, Harrogate.

Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement self build dwellinghouse and associated development including modified driveway, terrace, courtyard and landscaping. Jubilee Farm, Wescoe Hill Lane, Weeton.

Proposed New Access. Central House Farm, Hampsthwaite.

Variation of conditions 2 (approved drawings) and 5 (sample materials) of HGT20/00631/FUL (Demolition of barn and erection of 1 no. dwellinghouse). Flats House, Scarah Lane, Burton Leonard.

Works to trees in Knaresborough Conservation Area. Fell 2 no. Spruce (T1) and (T2) and 1 no. Sycamore (T4). Re-pollard of 1 no. London Plane (T3) down to old pollard points (Start height 10m, End height 6m). Black House, Spitalcroft, Knaresborough.

Alterations to derelict property to make it habitable, including erection of rear and side extension. Removal of trees and leylandii hedge, landscaping to front garden to allow for off street parking. Istallation of solar panels. 81 Clotherholme Road, Ripon.

Proposed conversion of existing outbuilding ancillary to main dwelling; forming annex to main residential dwelling with shower room. Huby Park Nursing Home, 12 Huby Park, Strait Lane, Huby.

Change of use of existing annexe to Holiday Let. Annexe, 16 Castle Street, Spofforth.

Removal of Greenhouse in yard area and installation of two metal containers wide and two metal containers high, clad in timber to create additional lab and office space. Smithers Viscient, 108 Woodfield Drive, Harrogate.

Erection of 2 steel framed agricultural buildings in replacement of existing wood agricultural buildings (revised scheme). Southlands, Skelton Road, Langthorpe.

Section 73 application for the reorientation of House 7 (Plot 12), varied scheme of conversion of the mill to five apartments and four houses including altered balconies, locations of rooflights and raising of eaves and ridge height of House 4 (Plot 9), and variations to hard and soft landscaped areas, amenity spaces and a storage building /car port through the variation of condition 2 of planning permission 20/05216/FULMAJ which permitted the conversion and extension of Mill Building to form 9 Residential Units, erection of storage building/car port, 11 dwellings, detached garage and other external works including car parking. Darley Mill, Darley Carr, Darley.

Application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed extension to a existing agricultural building. Parsons Stoop Farm, The Bungalow To Westfield Farm, Summerbridge.

Section 73 application for Removal of condition 5 (Site Preparation and Construction) of planning permission ZC24/04235/FUL [Proposed Agricultural Workers dwelling, car port and gardens (part-retrospective)] to remove restriction on site preparation and construction. Hatton House Farm, Bishop Thornton.

Listed Building application for internal works to improve the energy efficiency of the building with the use of lime render, plasterboard, wood wool fibre, insulating fibre, first floor plasterboard ceiling, and installation of breathable membrane and new battens to roof. Ripon City Band Room 1A High St Agnesgate Ripon.

Demolition of existing field shelter & Erection of Stables, tack, store & Borehole pumproom. High Belford, Belford Lane, Dallowgill.

Section 73 application for Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission reference ZC24/00576/FUL (Conversion of barn to form extension and residential annex to existing dwelling. New porch and alterations to roof and fenestrations) to allow alterations to the approved plans. Moorview Farm, Gillbeck Farm, Bewerley.

Tree works within the Masham Conservation Area. Felling of 1no Elm (T1) (tree is dead). 2 metre Lateral Reduction to 1no Ash (T2)(retaining 2 meters radial spread post pruning). Felling of 1no Ash (T3) (dead) and felling of 1no Elm (T4) due to dutch Elm disease. Orchard End, 7 Westholme Road, Masham.

Fell 1no. Sycamore tree of Tree Preservation Order No. 29/2013 W1 mixed woodland. Tree has a large cavity to the base of the trunk and is in decline. It has been shedding branches in an area used by public. Harrogate District Hospital, Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate.

Alterations to existing access point to allow for better HGV access. Highfield Farm, Boroughbridge Road, Ferrensby.

Proposed shop front alterations. 38 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Demolition of existing workshop and ancillary buildings and erection of replacement workshop. Conversion of detached stone workshop to form studio and alterations to fenestration. Workshop, Rear Of Wensleydale Garage, Leyburn Road, Masham.

Section 73 application for the variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission 21/05079/FUL (Conversion of 4 traditional agricultural buildings into 3 residential units and ancillary garage and storage space) to allow for revised curtilages and parking provision. Firth House Farm, Haregill Bank, High Ellington.

The erection of one self-build, low carbon dwelling. Green Acres, Marton Cum Grafton.

Demolition of the existing storage building. Erection of 1no. self build dwelling. Land Adjacent To Grassfield House, Low Wath Road, Harrogate, Pateley Bridge.

Erection of 1no. dwellinghouse. 11 Chaucer Green, Harrogate.