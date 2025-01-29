Free hot chocolate giveaway at all Whittard of Chelsea stores this National Hot Chocolate Day
To claim the free hot chocolate, all visitors have to do is say, ‘Happy Hot Chocolate Day’ and they will be able to choose whichever flavour of hot chocolate they wish from the extensive collection.
Indulgent and creamy, Whittard of Chelsea Hot Chocolates are the epitome of luxury and the perfect treat for a winter’s evening in. A step-by-step guide to mastering the perfect hot chocolate at home can be found on the Whittard website.
Whittard’s range of luxurious hot chocolates include:
- *New* Tonka Bean Flavour Hot Chocolate
- *New* Pistachio Flavour White Hot Chocolate
- 70% Cocoa with Sea Salt Hot Chocolate
- Coconut Flavour Hot Chocolate
- Raspberry Ripple Flavour Hot Chocolate
- Orange Flavour Hot Chocolate
- Luxury Hot Chocolate
- Luxury White Hot Chocolate
- 70% Cocoa Hot Chocolate
- Sticky Toffee Pudding White Hot Chocolate
- Cookies and Cream Flavour Hot Chocolate
- Salted Caramel Flavour Hot Chocolate
- Hazelnut Flavour Hot Chocolate
The full list of Whittard of Chelsea stores can be found at www.whittard.co.uk/stores, along with their opening times.