Former music teacher brings joy through piano performances at Redcar and Cleveland care home

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:39 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:52 BST

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, were recently treated to a delightful afternoon of live music, thanks to the talents of fellow resident and former music teacher, Ann Hill.

Ann, who has a lifelong passion for music, rekindled her love for the piano by performing for her fellow residents in the home’s lounge. With the support of the care team, the piano was prepared, and music sheets were provided so Ann could share her gift with others.

The performance was a heartwarming experience for all, as residents gathered to sing along, reminisce, and enjoy a lively afternoon of music and companionship. Ann expressed her joy and gratitude, saying how happy she was to be able to play again and bring smiles to others.

Paul Wild, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home, commented:

Resident Ann Hill at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home playing the piano and performing for fellow residentsResident Ann Hill at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home playing the piano and performing for fellow residents
"It was a wonderful moment to see Ann doing something she loves and to see the positive impact it had on everyone in the home. Music has a powerful way of bringing people together and today was a perfect example of that.

"We enjoy creating opportunities for residents to share their talents, build friendships, and enjoy meaningful activities that enhance wellbeing and quality of life."

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

