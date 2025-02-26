Football Super Stars Studying Maths

A Harrogate-based company has partnered with Manchester City Football Club to provide maths and English qualifications for academy players. Pass, an edtech provider, supports learners of all ages, proving that even aspiring football stars need to study.

A Harrogate-based company has announced an exciting partnership with Manchester City Football Club to provide maths and English qualifications for academy players as they progress through the ranks. This collaboration is aimed at ensuring that young footballers receive a well-rounded education alongside their sporting commitments, equipping them with essential academic credentials for future career opportunities.

Pass: Supporting Learners On and Off the PitchPass, an innovative educational technology provider, specialises in helping learners of all ages achieve essential qualifications in maths and English. Through this partnership, academy players at Manchester City will gain access to online courses that are equivalent to a GCSE grade C/Level 4. The courses follow the functional skills framework, a widely recognised qualification designed to support learners who need alternative pathways to traditional GCSEs.

AI-Powered Learning Provided by Pass, Helping Footballers to Achieve Maths and English

This initiative highlights the importance of academic development in the world of professional football. While the goal for many academy players is to secure a spot in the first team, statistics show that only a small percentage of young footballers progress to the professional level. Ensuring they have academic qualifications allows them to pursue alternative careers should they face a career-ending injury or not secure a professional contract.

The Growing Role of Functional Skills in Football: Functional skills qualifications have become increasingly popular among football clubs looking to support their young players academically. These courses provide practical, real-world applications of maths and English, making them highly relevant to everyday life and various career paths. Clubs are recognising that education plays a crucial role in the long-term welfare of their players, ensuring that they are prepared for life beyond football.

This move aligns with calls from high-profile footballers to improve academic support for those who do not make it in the professional game. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has previously spoken about the challenges faced by young players who leave football without adequate academic preparation. His advocacy has brought attention to the need for better support systems within football academies, ensuring that players have the necessary skills and qualifications to transition into other careers successfully.

A Model for Other Clubs: Manchester City’s commitment to integrating academic education within its academy programme sets a strong example for other football clubs. By partnering with Pass, the club ensures that its young talents are not only prepared for the rigours of professional football but also have a solid academic foundation. This initiative could pave the way for more clubs to adopt similar educational support schemes, benefiting academy players across the country.

Pass.tech the EdTech service supporting footballers

As football continues to evolve, so too does the understanding of player development. While technical and tactical skills remain crucial, education is becoming an equally important aspect of academy life. By investing in the academic growth of their players, clubs can help secure brighter futures for young footballers, both on and off the pitch.

For more information on Pass and its work with education and sports, visit their official website or contact them directly.

