Football fever at Harrogate care home as residents show their support for England in The Euros

Football fever has arrived at The Granby Care Home in Harrogate with residents and team members enjoying the build up to the first England game against Serbia.

The care home has a dedicated ‘FanZone’ decorated with bunting, flags and scarves to get everyone in the mood for cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team and a pop-up pub will serve drinks and snacks.

Residents will be enjoying their own games of ‘Slipper Soccer’, competing with team members in penalty shoot-outs and playing score prediction games as they follow all the action throughout the tournament.

Resident Kathy, added: “It will be good to watch the football on the big screen in our cinema and I may even toast England with a glass of fizz.”

Residents at The Granby Care Home are ready to cheer on England

Resident, Shirley, said: “Football always brings a good atmosphere, and I will be cheering England on with my flag and singing the national anthem.”

And resident John, who predicts a 1-1 score in England’s first game, said: “It should be a good match, I love watching football whilst enjoying a beer.”

The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “Football fever has well and truly arrived here at The Granby. Everyone is talking about whether their team can go all the way and it’s been lovely listening to our residents’ memories of games they’ve watched over the years. We’re looking forward to all being together to support our team and will no doubt enjoy some banter over VAR decisions!”