First Aid on the field: St John Ambulance and Harrogate Town AFC score big for community safety

In a thrilling partnership, St John Ambulance joined forces with Harrogate Town AFC for a day of community spirit, fundraising, and first aid education at the Exercise Stadium. The event marked a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing local awareness about the importance of first aid.

At the heart of the event, St John Ambulance showcased life-saving techniques through engaging demonstrations, capturing the attention of enthusiastic fans.

St John’s beloved mascot, Bertie Badger, was on hand to entertain the crowds and promote the crucial message of community first aid. The players of Harrogate Town added to the excitement by donning St John promotional T-shirts during their warm-up, further amplifying the visibility of this essential organisation and its mission.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Harrogate Town AFC," said Ben Willoughby from St John Ambulance. "Events like these not only raise funds but also educate our community on important first aid practices that can save lives."

The collaboration is a testament to the commitment both organisations have toward creating a safer community. St John Ambulance is eager to extend their services to more local events, offering first aid coverage, engaging presentations, and valuable demonstrations to promote health and safety.

If your event could benefit from the expertise of St John Ambulance, don’t hesitate to reach out. For inquiries about demonstrations, email Ben Willoughby at [email protected].

Together, let’s make our community safer!