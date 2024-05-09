Fiesta fun for Harrogate care home residents as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Residents at The Granby Care Home in Harrogate were joined by their family and friends for a Mexican-themed party to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo festival.
Mexico was the first stop on the care home’s ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair travel activity, which, throughout the year, will see residents at Brighterkind care homes across the UK, experiencing the sights, sounds, tastes and culture of destinations they’ve always wanted to visit. The ship will also be docking at fondly remembered destinations, so residents can share their stories about their travels in the past and take a trip down memory lane.
The fiesta had all the ingredients to transport guests to Central Mexico, with vibrant decorations, live music and cocktails. Mariachi musician, Rafael, performed Latin songs as he mingled with residents who accompanied him by shaking their maracas. After a game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey, the care home’s chefs prepared a feast of burritos and enchiladas for a taste of Mexico.
Resident, Shirley, said: “I had a super day, it was great to hear live singing and instruments from Mexico.” Resident, Sylvia, added: “What a brilliant day, I had great fun and enjoyed every little bit of it.”
The care home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Lydia Jackson, said: “The preparations for our Cinco de Mayo fiesta started weeks ago with everyone at The Granby getting involved. Our residents made colourful decorations and props in their craft activities, so we were ready to party Mexican style!
“It’s been a very exciting first port of call on our world cruise, none of us had been to Mexico before, so everyone enjoyed experiencing the culture and loved the food. We’re now deciding what our next destination will be, having already booked Paris for the Olympics in July and Lapland for the festive season in our cruise diary.”
The Granby Care Home is in Granby Road, Harrogate and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com