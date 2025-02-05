Exciting Start to 2025 for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) are excited to share that in 2025, we will be celebrating our 30th Birthday with a range of events and initiatives to mark our journey and the incredible supporters along the way.

It is through the invaluable dedication of businesses, groups, individuals, colleagues, volunteers and ongoing donors that has enabled us to reach 30 years of going above and beyond the provision of the NHS across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

Throughout 2025, we will be holding a variety of events; including a Stepathon, in June 2025, to celebrate and showcase the amazing work that we are able to carry out through the charitable nature and generosity of those who support us. All of these events will continue to raise vital funds for teamHDFT and all those who we support.

Our main birthday celebration will be our 30th Birthday Ball which will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa, on Friday 17 October 2025. There will be reception drinks, dinner and entertainment. This is sure to be a party to remember – look out for further details on how to get your tickets soon!

We are all really excited to get started on preparations for our 30th Birthday Ball - watch this space!

As well as birthday celebrations, we are thrilled to be supporting some active fundraisers in digging out their walking boots to prepare for our National Three Peaks 2025 challenge! This adventure commences for 24 hours from 7:00am Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 May 2025 and will be the second time Team Orange have stepped foot over Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa). You can support our walkers and their dedicated causes here: https://hhcc.co.uk/campaign_category/virtual-donations/?_reason=national_three_peaks.

We are also delighted to share our new partnerships with local business who have kindly chosen HHCC as their charity of the year. We’re excited to be working with Techbuyer, Betty’s and Taylors of Harrogate and Raworths Solicitors. If you are a local business who would like to support teamHDFT throughout 2025 or in the future, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the HHCC Team on [email protected] or 01423 557408.

Stay connected with us through email or post to be among the first to receive updates! If you're interested in getting involved by supporting our 30th Birthday Celebrations, or for your own special cause at teamHDFT, please reach out to the HHCC and Volunteer Team at [email protected] or call us at 01423 557408. We are very excited to continue working with your support to enhance HDFT for many years to come! We look forward to hearing from you!