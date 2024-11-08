Endometriosis Meetup gaining momentum

By Kim Olsson
Contributor
Published 8th Nov 2024
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST
November marks the third endometriosis meetup

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 assigned female at birth and is one of the top 20 most painful conditions in the world. Positility Community Interest Company started the only meetup group in Harrogate to bring together anyone impacted by this whole body disease.

November marks the third meetup, with more planned every month in 2025 from January. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and details on www.positility.com and include free refreshments. They bring together people impacted by Endometriosis or anyone looking to learn more about it or how to support someone with it.

