Early Birds back safety campaign for women this winter

Local community running group Early Bird Run Crew is inviting women to join its early morning 5km runs this coming Friday 31 October, as part of the national campaign Let’s Lift The Curfew led by This Girl Can.

With the clocks having recently turned and shorter days now firmly with us, Early Bird Run Crew is stepping up to emphasise the importance of feeling safe and supported when exercising outdoors. The informal club meets at 6am and 6.30am every weekday morning from the Cenotaph in Harrogate town centre and the market square in Knaresborough for a relaxed 5km route, encouraging a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

“We absolutely want to create a space where women feel confident getting active outdoors, whatever their pace or experience,” says Sam Holbrook of Early Bird Run Crew. “The winter months can feel more challenging, so we’re saying: come along, we’ll look out for one another, we’ll run together and we’ll show that early morning doesn’t have to be daunting.”

The Let’s Lift The Curfew campaign has been running since October 2023 and aims to showcase women’s stories and concerns about exercising outside in darker months, while calling on society to make outdoor activity safer and more inclusive. Early Bird Run Crew’s participation aligns with this message: the group is free to join, non-competitive and welcomes women of all fitness levels.

With no need to book ahead, new members can join at 6am or 6.30am when the crew will run one of their familiar, well-lit 5km routes around the town centre (Harrogate and Knaresborough). Runners should wear sensible shoes and comfortable clothing with either hi-vis clothing or a head or chest torch.

Sam continues: "This event is an excellent opportunity for women living locally to experience a safe, welcoming, and social way to exercise and to help raise awareness that feeling safe and comfortable outdoors is key to staying active year-round."

For more information about the Crew visit www.earlybird.run and to read more about the Let's Lift The Curfew campaign visit www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/our-partnerships-and-projects/lets-lift-curfew