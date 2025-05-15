Drivers can now book MOTs at a Kwik Fit centre in Harrogate through the PayByPhone app

Drivers can now use PayByPhone, a global leader in mobile parking payments, to book an MOT at any of the more than 500 Kwik Fit centres in the UK including York Place in Harrogate. Kwik Fit is the leading tyre, MOT and car servicing company in the UK, with over 50 years of experience keeping motorists safe on the road.

Adam Dolphin, Managing Director UK for PayByPhone, says, “We are delighted to be able to bring our decades of experience in simplifying a driver’s journey to managing vehicle maintenance for residents in Harrogate. As many of Kwik Fit’s centres are open seven days a week, it will be an added convenience. Plus, every booking is backed by the PayByPhone Commitment—offering full refunds if your booking doesn't go ahead due to any issues on the garage side, free cancellations before your appointment and expert support throughout your booking journey.”

If motorists are unsure of when their MOT is due, they can register with PayByPhone and simply click on MOT & Service on the app’s home screen. Any registered vehicles will show up in a list along with the date the MOT is due by. MOTs are available a month minus a day before the MOT’s expiry date to keep the same renewal date.

The app is available in 11 languages, making it inclusive for all users.

Dolphin concludes, “PayByPhone has been designed to simplify your journey – whether that includes parking, charging or maintaining your vehicle. We encourage motorists in Harrogate to check when their MOT is due. Remember, having a valid MOT is a legal requirement; you cannot drive or park your vehicle on the road if the MOT has run out, and you can be prosecuted if caught1.”

For a full list of areas where PayByPhone is available, and to start using it today, download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the PayByPhone website visit www.paybyphone.co.uk. Follow PayByPhone on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. To find a Kwik Fit centre, visit www.kwik-fit.com/locate-a-centre.