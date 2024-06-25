Dream Debut for Danielle
Debut artist Danielle blew the Harrogate theatre audience away on Wednesday night with her stunning debut performance. The obviously nervous Danielle was supported on stage by fellow artist Liam. I was watching with bated breath hoping for her that she would be ok. Then she opened her mouth to sing and a beautiful natural voice came out.
It was stunning and so clear and warm and pure. Her rendition of her Pink song had the theatre quiet. Her voice gave me goosebumps and I wasnt the only one. One of the giratists from the tribute band heard her sing and admitted to getting goosebumps from her voice. I was lucky enough to speak to her after the performance and compliment her. She was so humble and totally unaware of how talented she is. She is a natural talent who needs to believe in herself and gain self confidence. It would be fantastic if she gets the chance to develop her talent and grow in confidence. To get a standing ovation on her first ever performance on stage is a fantastic achievement.
So from a Meatloaf fan who would not normally listen to her music I am now full of admiration for a lady who got up on stage, conquered her fears, and got the applause she deserved. An inspiration for everyone to get past inhibitions and be brave.
