Darley's Own Gardeners' Question Timer

On Friday 28 March, Darley in Bloom will be hosting its own version of a Gardeners’ Question Time type event in Christ Church Community Centre, Darley at 7pm.

Two gardening experts will be there to talk about their experience and after a cuppa, they will answer questions from those attending.John Woodruff manages the nursery at Caring For Life, and will be talking about a year in the life of a nursery, explaining when and how plants are bought, grown and sold.

Brian Roberts is now a Garden Designer, having once worked at Harewood House, and he will be giving an insight into some of the fundamentals of garden design.

Questions can be put beforehand, via a box at Darley Shop, and tickets are £10 each, available from the shop or via [email protected] promises to be a fascinating evening, and will be raising funds for Darley in Bloom so that it can continue to buy, plant and maintain the flower boxes throughout the village.

