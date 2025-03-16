Darley's Own Gardeners' Question Timer
Two gardening experts will be there to talk about their experience and after a cuppa, they will answer questions from those attending.John Woodruff manages the nursery at Caring For Life, and will be talking about a year in the life of a nursery, explaining when and how plants are bought, grown and sold.
Brian Roberts is now a Garden Designer, having once worked at Harewood House, and he will be giving an insight into some of the fundamentals of garden design.
Questions can be put beforehand, via a box at Darley Shop, and tickets are £10 each, available from the shop or via [email protected] promises to be a fascinating evening, and will be raising funds for Darley in Bloom so that it can continue to buy, plant and maintain the flower boxes throughout the village.