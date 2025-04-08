County Durham care home colleague set to brave the shave to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home in Annfield Plain, Stanley in County Durham, is preparing to open its doors to welcome in their local community to attend their Easter Fayre event taking place on Thursday, April 17, 10am – 2pm.

Stoneleigh’s Easter Fayre will offer a variety of community activities, including a chocolate tombola, guess-the-sweets game, name-the-bunny contest, Easter raffle, bottle tombola, preloved clothing sale, bake sale, and face painting. The event will also feature an Easter bonnet competition with Croft School students, refreshments including tea, coffee, and snacks, and Ice Dreams ice cream.

During the Easter Fayre, Sarah Parkin, Home Administrator at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home will be preparing to brave the shave at 2pm once the Easter Fayre comes to an end to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Sarah is aiming to raise £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society and so far, has managed to raise £400. If you would like to support Sarah’s fundraising efforts, you can support and donate to her Alzheimer’s Society appeal here on her Go Fund Me page: Fundraiser by Sarah Parkin : Cropping the Mop to support those affected by Alzheimer's.

Sarah Parkin, Home Administrator at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home

When asked why she decided to brave the shave to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society, Sarah Parkin, Home Administrator at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home said:

“I love helping people - if I can make a positive difference to just one person, if I can make one person smile each day, then I have achieved something good. At Stoneleigh Care Home, we look after and support residents who are affected by Alzheimer's disease and Dementia

“At Stoneleigh Care Home we host events to raise money for a variety of charities several times a year. I wanted to do something as a way of showing our residents and their families that I care and I wanted to do something to support whose who are affected by this terrible disease, of which there is currently no cure for.

“I love my red hair; however, I am shaving it off to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society to help support people living with Alzheimer's and Dementia. I hope you will help support me in this challenge by donating a small amount to see me go from red hair to no hair in minutes.”