County Durham care home colleague braves the shave to raise over £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society

During the home’s Spring Fayre, Sarah Parkin, Home Administrator at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home braved the shave as the Spring Fayre came to an end to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Susan Dodds, HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home Manager assisted with the first cut and then Michelle Brierley, a hairdresser proceeded to shave the rest of Sarah’s hair to create her new hairdo look. Everyone applauded Sarah for her bravery and gathered round to compliment her stating how her new hair suited her.

The home’s Spring Fayre event was attended by members of the local community which offered a variety of community activities, including a chocolate tombola, guess-the-sweets game, name-the-bunny contest, raffle, bottle tombola, preloved clothing sale, bake sale, and face painting.

The event also featured a bonnet competition with Croft School students, refreshments including tea, coffee, and snacks, and Ice Dreams ice cream.

When asked why she decided to brave the shave to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society, Sarah Parkin, Home Administrator at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home said: “I love helping people - if I can make a positive difference to just one person, if I can make one person smile each day, then I have achieved something good. At Stoneleigh Care Home, we look after and support residents who are affected by Alzheimer's disease and Dementia.

“I felt very proud of myself for taking on this challenge to support such a great cause and knowing that The Alzheimer’s Society were soon to receive some valuable funds to continue to support people and their families who are affected by Alzheimer’s and other Dementia’s.

“There is no one size fits all when it comes to a person with dementia, and the work of The Alzheimer’s Society is so important. I am very proud of everyone who supported me and I’m very thankful to every single person who has donated to help me reach an amazing £1073.74.”

Susan Dodds, Home Manager at HC-One’s Stoneleigh Care Home stated:

“I am so proud of Sarah for committing to shave her hair off for an amazing charity. I am so proud of all the hard work from the team for making the fayre a successful event. £1,073 raised is amazing.”

Daisy D'Silva-Bryan, Regional Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in the North East, commented: “We are extremely grateful to Sarah for raising over £1000 for Alzheimer’s Society and very impressed by her bravery in going through with her head shave! We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance.

“Dementia is now the biggest cause of death in the UK and, thanks to the generous support of people like Sarah and her colleagues, we can be there for people living with dementia and their families. We will keep advocating for change and making sure their voices are heard.”

If you would like to make a donation to Sarah’s fundraising efforts, you can support and donate to her Alzheimer’s Society appeal here on her Go Fund Me page: Fundraiser by Sarah Parkin : Cropping the Mop to support those affected by Alzheimer's.

