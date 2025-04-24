Conservation, coppicing, curlews and community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are the longer days and warmer weather making you think about spending more time outdoors? Many of our Connecting Ripon Network member charities offer the opportunity to enjoy some fresh air and connect with nature. You can contribute to conservation work, learn about wildlife and enjoy volunteering with a team.

Lower Ure Conservation Trust (LUCT) is a charity dedicated to restoring former quarries to wildlife-rich, wetland habitats. The Trust looks after Nosterfield Nature Reserve and Nosterfield Quarry near West Tanfield, Ripon. These former quarry sites are a mixture of grassland, woodland, lagoons and reedbed and support a vast array of species, including birds like Bittern and Curlew.

LUCT are currently working on a project to recreate lost fenland habitat that, once established, will provide shelter, nesting grounds and feeding opportunities for a wide range of wetland birds. LUCT also help to manage several other local sites, such as species rich-road verges, churchyards and areas of remnant fen.

The work of the Trust is driven by its dedicated volunteer team, who meet every Tuesday and Friday. Tasks vary from season to season. Over the spring and summer, volunteers plant grasses and sedges to create habitat, work on building and infrastructure maintenance, removal of invasive species and wildlife surveying.

LUCT volunteers at Flasks Fen, Nosterfield Quarry

In winter, volunteers do things like coppicing, hedge laying, reed cutting and tree cutting. Volunteers also assist with plant propagation in polytunnels and species monitoring across the reserve, including bird and butterfly surveys.

LUCT also offer weekend volunteering opportunities so that people with no time during the week are still able to get involved. Community work days run every other month on a Saturday morning and are a great opportunity to help on the reserve, spend time outdoors and meet others. Work day activities include tasks such as willow coppicing, dead hedging and hedge laying.

Conservation club, which also takes place on a Saturday morning, is a hands-on, practical session for young people, aged 14 -18 years. Planting and woodland management are part of the programme, alongside opportunities for young people to find out more about species such as moths and butterflies and the different habitats found across the site.

LUCT are keen for young volunteers’ efforts to be recognised and work with HADCA’s Power of 10 awards and rewards scheme.

Amy Horton, LUCT Community Engagement Officer said: “Collaborating with HADCA and the Power Of 10 has proved extremely helpful in developing our offer for young volunteers. It's great to be able to offer the incentive of the awards and to see our young volunteers receive their first award.”

As part of the ‘Ure Connected’ project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, LUCT offer a monthly well-being walk, a ‘Little Explorers’ group for pre-school children and events such as butterfly and wildflower walks, outdoor yoga and pond dipping. Group visits are also very welcome.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, group visits and events, please visit www.luct.org.uk or call Amy on 07568 960971.