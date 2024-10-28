Coffee, Cake and the All Together Now Choir!

What's not to like? Choir members are delighted to be performing at St Peter's Church Cambridge Road, Harrogate, on Saturday 9th November, as part of the St Peter’s Refreshment Day.

This will be hosted by the Harrogate Easier Living Project, (HELP) whose volunteers will be taking over the kitchen, offering soups, sandwiches, hot drinks, cakes, scones and traybakes from 10am to 3pm. All proceeds will go towards the charity's services providing practical and emotional support to those needing extra help to remain living independently, and to keep safe and well.

We (the All Together Now Community Choir) will be joining them from 12.30 to 1.15pm, performing our eclectic mix of songs from the 60s up to the present day!

HELP volunteers will also be selling tickets for their Grand Christmas Raffle, priced at just £1 with a fantastic selection of prizes, including vouchers, hampers, and days out.

So if you love music, coffee and cake, come and join us and be entertained!

For more information, please visit www.helpharrogate.org.uk or follow the Facebook page www.facebook/HELPHarrogate

