Christmas cake baking at Thistle Hill

Residents at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough enjoyed a morning of fun with a Christmas Cake Making event that took place at the home.

A group of ten residents from Thistle Hill’s ‘Baking Club’ gathered and prepared a huge amount of ingredients, which included 36 eggs to make four very large Christmas Cakes while listening to Christmas music and getting into the festive spirit.

Our resident bakers were thrilled at the challenge to create such luxury cakes. The smell of the ingredients was wonderful. It was agreed that we would also make a small cake that could be taste tested straight away, so that we would know how the cakes turned out!

Cups of tea flowed and the cake was duly declared ‘really good’ and ‘very yummy’ by Residents Michael and Sheila later in the afternoon. This group activity brought back lots of memories for the residents and began a debate about who actually likes the cake and who only likes the marzipan and icing!

General Manager, Mandy Scott said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day baking the Christmas Cakes. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill Care Centre as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 85 residents from respite care to long term stays.