Charity celebrates two years of popular lifeline memory café

A Wetherby ‘memory café’ which provides a safe supportive space for people living with dementia and their carers is celebrating its second birthday.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly’s (WiSE) initiative has already expanded from two to three sessions per month to meet local demand.

Now those behind the café- visited 650 times last year- say they expect even more people through its doors this year, with additional sessions planned for carer respite from March.

WiSE Dementia Lead Emma Collier, said: “This is a really important milestone for the café, with local demand for dementia services only increasing.

“We know the café is a lifeline to so many people- providing a few hours respite to carers- and enhancing the quality of life for those living with dementia.

“As we get to know attendees, we have been able to integrate some of them into other WiSE activities and events. This included involving them in an afternoon out at Wetherby Races in the VIP area. Our social group ‘Silver Social’ is another popular event.”

Sessions are facilitated by trained staff alongside WiSE volunteers. Up to 40 people attend each event, incorporating arts and crafts, board games and musical entertainment in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Support is also offered to carers to help them in their challenging roles.

Funding for the café has come from multiple sources, including the National Lottery Awards For All and McCarthy Stone Foundation.

Memory Café meets three times a month on Wednesdays, 1.30pm to 3.30pm at The Church Rooms, Church Centre St James in Wetherby. Attendance at the cafe is referral only - through a Memory Support Worker, GP or via self-referral. For more information email [email protected] or phone 01937 588994.