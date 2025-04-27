Charities can benefit from local giving via The LOCAL Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate & District Community Action are proud partners of The LOCAL Fund for the Harrogate District and funding applications are now being accepted from charities and community groups who are addressing particular issues in our community.

One focus for the fund is inequality and hidden poverty, which, as I have previously highlighted in this column, is a real challenge in our community. We live in an area well-known for its wealth, however there’s a huge discrepancy between the income available from the lowest paid jobs and the lowest available housing costs locally. This means that people’s disposable income is more stretched here than in other places and leads to hard working people in need of a helping hand one way or another.

We also have a higher proportion of older people in our community. The Fund supports projects alleviating loneliness and isolation, not just an issue affecting older people, and has a direct impact on health and wellbeing, another priority for the Fund. Finally, for the first time this year, specific funds will also be allocated to projects supporting children and young people, which is a timely and vital addition due to increases in demand for such services for the next generation.

Applications for grants of up to £3,000 can be made until 12pm on Monday May 19. If you are involved in a local community group, do have a look at the Two Ridings Community Foundation website www.tworidingscf.org.uk and check whether you might be eligible to apply, as applications from grassroots organisations are very much encouraged. Alternatively, you may wish to donate to The LOCAL Fund and help support many vital local charities. To make a one-off or regular donation, go to www.tworidingscf.org.uk or call 01904 929500.

Charities receiving grants from The Local Fund in 2024 gathered to celebrate

This article also marks the end of my time at Harrogate & District Community Action. Over the past 13 years, I have had the pleasure of working alongside so many brilliant local organisations who are making our community fairer, safer, healthier and more neighbourly. I’ve been really inspired by the stories of volunteers who have found that giving their time to local charities has had a positive impact on their own wellbeing. And I am always amazed by the resilience of local groups who are trying to make ends meet in an increasingly difficult financial climate.

If you have some time or money to contribute towards a charity, please don’t overlook the ones on your doorstep, so that they can continue to be here when you, your family, friends or neighbours need them. See our online directory www.hadca.org.uk/wheretoturn or call HADCA on 01423 504074 for information on “Where to Turn” for particular support in the local community or local volunteering roles.

I’m delighted to be handing over to our new CEO Elaine Stevenson who will be writing this column in future and who is looking forward to continuing our mission to support communities, charities and volunteers to make the Harrogate district a great place in which to live and work.