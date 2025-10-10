Celebrating 30 years of making a difference to our local communities

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) are proud to support our local hospitals and community services in ways that go beyond what the NHS can provide. This month, we’re not only celebrating the generosity of those who make our work possible but also looking ahead to some exciting events and opportunities to bring people together.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you may have heard, this year is particularly special for us, as we celebrate 30 years of HHCC. To mark this milestone, we’ve launched a flagship fundraising campaign with a truly transformative goal: bringing AI-powered cancer diagnostic equipment to Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). This cutting-edge technology has the potential to speed up diagnosis and improve outcomes for patients and their families, making it one of the most important projects we’ve ever supported. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and supporters, we’ve already reached 41% of our £40,000 target! This a huge step forward that wouldn’t be possible without their incredible commitment and belief in the difference HHCC can make. You can support our campaign here - https://hhcc.co.uk/hhcc-post/hhcc-30th-birthday-fundraiser-bringing-ai-to-cancer-diagnosis/

Our celebrations also include the HHCC 30th Birthday Ball, which is just around the corner on Friday 17 October 2025. While tickets have now sold out, the evening promises to be a wonderful occasion to reflect on three decades of community spirit and generosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also thrilled to announce the return of our Letters from Father Christmas initiative for 2025, now in its fourth year. HHCC’s festive elves are busy creating magical, personalised letters from Father Christmas, complete with an official North Pole certificate and a selection of Christmas activity sheets. Children can have their favourite hobbies, gift requests, or family details included to make each letter truly special. Booking forms are open until Sunday 7 December, giving families the chance to share a little extra Christmas magic while supporting our vital work. Sign up to receive a letter here - https://hhcc.co.uk/events/letters-from-fc/

We have installed a new fundraising thermometer in the entrance of Harrogate District Hospital to show everyone how close we are to our fundraising goals.

As we look ahead to the colder months, we’re reminded that our charity is only as strong as the people who stand behind it. Every coffee morning, sponsored walk or kind donation helps us bring comfort, innovation and hope to patients, families and staff across our community. October may mark a busy season for HHCC, but it’s also a moment to pause and say thank you to everyone who gives their time, energy or support. Want to get in touch with us about our article? Email us at [email protected].