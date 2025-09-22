Care home’s dog show has everyone ‘paw-sitively’ beaming

BHC

This September Leeming Bar Grange Care Home held their annual dog show, this year in aid of ‘Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs’. Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs provide companionship, friendship, and spread happiness to those who may need some extra love in their lives.

The dog show consisted of a whole host of fun classes from ‘Dog Who Most Looks Like Their Owner’, and ‘Most Endearing Eyes’ to ‘Best Sausage Catcher’! Seeing all the enthusiastic waggy tails, puppy dog smiles, and sloppy kisses really did leave everyone ‘pawsitively beaming’!

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at the home, said: “Residents and the team alike love seeing our wonderful therapy dogs each week. Dogs truly are man’s best friend; it was incredible to see everyone’s faces light up as they watched all the dogs showcase their best tricks and adorable personalities.”

Alma, a resident said: “I absolutely love dogs and used to rescue them, my own rescue dog came in today to enter the competition and I’m so delighted to announce she won”.

Due to everyone’s kind donations Leeming Bar Grange raised a grand total of £277 which has been donated to ‘Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs’.

Leeming Bar Grange and ‘Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs’ extends their heartfelt thanks to all the pooches & ‘pawrents’ who took part! Here's a round of a-paws to you all!

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Leeming Bar Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential, dementia, and respite care for 60 residents.