Care home presents cheque to local charity

Boroughbridge Manor care home recently presented Gail Donnan the CEO and founder of the ‘Wellness Gateway’ with a cheque for £1000 to towards the cost of a winter online book club for disadvantaged people with mental health issues.

The ‘Wellness Gateway’ aim is to promote and protect the mental and physical health and to relieve the needs of those in need by reason of age, ill-health or disability of persons living within a 20km radius of Ripon, North Yorkshire, through counselling, therapy and other support.

They are based across the Harrogate and Rural district area and have two therapy rooms at Community House on Allhallowgate in Ripon, North Yorkshire and other spaces over the district. They are a preventative service, hopefully stopping problems escalating to the point of needing more serious and costly intervention and support.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

Gail Donnan (far right) CEO and founder of the Wellness Gateway with Barchester Colleagues

The care home welcomed CEO and founder, Gail Donnan to a small gathering in the home’s lounge to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. More so as a community group wishing to help those most in need across our towns and villages.”