Care home celebrates World Opera Day
Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor were delighted to welcome the wonderful Metso-Soprano, Emma Carrington!
Emma an accomplished soloist performer made her Royal Opera House debut playing the Valkyrie Rossweisse (Die Walküre) in Keith Warner’s production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle conducted by Antonio Pappano in Autumn 2018 as one of her many stage accomplishments.
Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor commented: “Our residents love to listen to all different kinds of music, and to discuss their favourite songs and singers so to have Emma join us for World Opera Day was a real treat.”
Betty, a resident at the home, said: “Lots of people think opera is really stuffy but it is amazing how much opera music is part of everyday life, either as theme tunes or in ads on TV. People know far more opera music than they think they do – even if they’ve never been to see one!”