Care home celebrates World Opera Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arias filled the air at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge, where residents enthusiastically participated in World Opera Day

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor were delighted to welcome the wonderful Metso-Soprano, Emma Carrington!

Emma an accomplished soloist performer made her Royal Opera House debut playing the Valkyrie Rossweisse (Die Walküre) in Keith Warner’s production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle conducted by Antonio Pappano in Autumn 2018 as one of her many stage accomplishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor commented: “Our residents love to listen to all different kinds of music, and to discuss their favourite songs and singers so to have Emma join us for World Opera Day was a real treat.”

Emma enjoying a tender moment with the residents post performance.

Betty, a resident at the home, said: “Lots of people think opera is really stuffy but it is amazing how much opera music is part of everyday life, either as theme tunes or in ads on TV. People know far more opera music than they think they do – even if they’ve never been to see one!”