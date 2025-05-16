Calling all card senders: help Hettie celebrate Her 105th birthday
To mark this extraordinary occasion, the team at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home is hoping to surprise Hettie with at least 105 birthday cards — one for every year of her amazing life. We’re reaching out to our local community, families, friends, visitors, and kind-hearted people from near and far to help us shower Hettie with love and well wishes.
Whether it’s a handmade card, a heartfelt message, or a cheerful drawing, every card will help make Hettie’s day extra special. Let’s come together to celebrate a century (and then some!) of memories, wisdom, and joy.
Please send your birthday greetings to:
Activities Team
Barchester – Boroughbridge Manor Care Home
Roecliffe Lane, Boroughbridge, York
North Yorkshire, YO51 9LW