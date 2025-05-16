Calling all card senders: help Hettie celebrate Her 105th birthday

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 16th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 11:20 BST
On June 24th, Hettie a beloved resident at the Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge will be turning an incredible 105 years old, and we want to make this milestone truly magical!

To mark this extraordinary occasion, the team at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home is hoping to surprise Hettie with at least 105 birthday cards — one for every year of her amazing life. We’re reaching out to our local community, families, friends, visitors, and kind-hearted people from near and far to help us shower Hettie with love and well wishes.

Whether it’s a handmade card, a heartfelt message, or a cheerful drawing, every card will help make Hettie’s day extra special. Let’s come together to celebrate a century (and then some!) of memories, wisdom, and joy.

Please send your birthday greetings to:

Hettie, soon to turn an incredible 105 years old

Activities Team

Barchester – Boroughbridge Manor Care Home

Roecliffe Lane, Boroughbridge, York

North Yorkshire, YO51 9LW

