Building society in Selby collecting items for Linbee Dog Rehoming

Colleagues at Selby’s branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting items to support a local animal charity.

The Society’s branch in Selby, on Gowthorpe, has become an official donation station for Linbee Dog Rehoming. The team at the branch are collecting dog treats, dog food, cleaning products, dog waste bags and sturdy toys, to help the charity continue to provide care for the dogs whilst they are waiting to be rehomed.

Linbee Dog Rehoming was founded in November 2014 and aims to provide a safe haven for abandoned and neglected dogs and find them a forever home. The charity is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations to care for the dogs and maintain the kennels they live in.

Vicky Wood at the Selby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support Linbee Dog Rehoming and we really want to help make a difference to the dogs that they care for with our collection station.

“Items can be dropped off at the Selby branch from Tuesday, July 1 until Tuesday, September 30, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Linda Whittaker from Linbee Dog Rehoming said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Selby are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

The collection will be running from Tuesday, July 1 until Tuesday, September 30 and items can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support Linbee Dog Rehoming Centre then please visit www.linbee.co.uk for further information.