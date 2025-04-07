Boroughbridge launches new monthly networking event

Boroughbridge Manor in Boroughbridge recently held a networking brunch at the home. The event featured representatives from Right at Home Harrogate, Dementia Forward, Jenny Ruth Workshop, St James Church, and other local organisations.

The brunch provided an opportunity for attendees to discuss ways to benefit the community and be of greater assistance to those living in isolation or needing care support.

General Manager of the home, Susan Carter, said: “We wanted to use this event to bring together our residents and friends from within the community to discuss how we can better support each other. It's important for us to ensure that everyone knows support is always available at Lynde House as well as through our local partners.”